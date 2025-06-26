Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 223,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

