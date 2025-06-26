Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

