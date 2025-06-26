Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 15,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

