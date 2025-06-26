Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 234 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.86 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

