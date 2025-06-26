Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Serco Group Trading Up 1.8%

LON SRP opened at GBX 197 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 201 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

In other news, insider Anthony Kirby acquired 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £56,127 ($76,686.71). Also, insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.15), for a total value of £71,292.13 ($97,406.93). 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Serco Group

