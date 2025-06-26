American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Position Raised by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 4.15% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

