Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,034 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after buying an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,523,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

