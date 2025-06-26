Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
