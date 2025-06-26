VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Holdings Boosted by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 5.00% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,627 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,871,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 941,798 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,073,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 628,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,738,000 after acquiring an additional 528,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.74 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

