First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.69 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

