Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

