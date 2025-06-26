6,132 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

NYSE UBER opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

