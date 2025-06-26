Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 9,140 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

