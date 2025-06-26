Western Financial Corp CA Sells 357 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

