Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 248,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 156,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

