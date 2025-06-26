Nvest Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VO opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

