Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,262 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $359.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $360.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

