Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 226,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $92.42 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

