Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.14), with a volume of 666135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.50 ($3.09).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 198 ($2.71) to GBX 250 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX
Wickes Group Trading Up 1.1%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.35), for a total value of £100,525.40 ($137,348.54). 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wickes Group
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.