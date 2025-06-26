Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.14), with a volume of 666135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.50 ($3.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 198 ($2.71) to GBX 250 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The company has a market cap of £542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.23.

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.35), for a total value of £100,525.40 ($137,348.54). 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

