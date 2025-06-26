Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.25 and last traded at $154.76, with a volume of 71540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Sezzle Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 9.06.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 311,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $22,353,208.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,080,926.78. This represents a 66.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,274,000. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,608 shares of company stock valued at $34,902,126. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 497.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 844,084 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sezzle by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sezzle by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

