JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec had a net margin of 57.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

LON JEMA opened at GBX 222.29 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.64. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a 1 year low of GBX 84 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.25 million, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Emerging Europe Middle East & Africa Securities Plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

