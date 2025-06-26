Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,406,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $30,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,212,181.90. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $4,632,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,731,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,964,141.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,646,087 shares of company stock worth $206,326,144 in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.