Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 6642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

