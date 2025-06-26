Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,071,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

