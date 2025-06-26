Bank of Stockton Has $358,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

