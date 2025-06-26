Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $336.48 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

