Top Hotel Stocks To Research – June 23rd

Carnival, Booking, SRM Entertainment, Kraft Heinz, and Marriott International are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies in the lodging and hospitality sector—ranging from global hotel chains and boutique properties to real estate investment trusts (REITs) focused on lodging assets. Their performance is driven by factors such as travel demand, economic conditions, and key operational metrics like occupancy rates and average daily room rates. Investors trade hotel stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality industry’s growth and profitability potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. 17,815,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,373,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $50.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5,253.07. 67,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,914. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4,942.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

SRM traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 22,891,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 million, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $25.66. 8,162,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.34. 726,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.49. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

