Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

