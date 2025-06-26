Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

