SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $74.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.