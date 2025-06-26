7,213 Shares in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

