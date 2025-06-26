Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 44,240 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $69,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

GS opened at $669.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

