Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 1,586 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 27.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 180.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 55.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,037,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 371,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

