Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 119.4% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

