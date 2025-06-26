Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after buying an additional 3,410,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $460.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.35. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

