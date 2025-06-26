2,239 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VCSH stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.