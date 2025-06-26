Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

