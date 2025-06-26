Wealth Effects LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,733,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

