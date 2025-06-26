KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.3%

PEP stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

