Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5%

EFA opened at $87.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

