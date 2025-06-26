Balefire LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balefire LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.