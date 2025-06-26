TABR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TABR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 7,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 51.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.58.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $327.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

