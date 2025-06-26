Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 127,645 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $221.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.