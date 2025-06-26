Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.98. The company has a market capitalization of $591.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.