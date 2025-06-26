Wealth Effects LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 80,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

