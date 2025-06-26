Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 13,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 88.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 26,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

