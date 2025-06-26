MFG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after buying an additional 689,476 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.