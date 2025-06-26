GenTrust LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,076,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.