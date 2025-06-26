Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

