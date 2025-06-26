Balefire LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

